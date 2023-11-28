Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 882,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,900 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $22,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 303.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,258,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,448,000 after buying an additional 11,477,201 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,998,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $169,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.45. 457,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,275,082. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTRA. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.93.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

