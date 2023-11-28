Cove Street Capital LLC Buys 185,754 Shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 701,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,754 shares during the quarter. DLH accounts for about 2.2% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 5.04% of DLH worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DLH by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in DLH by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in DLH by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in DLH by 11.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in DLH during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLHC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,805. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $193.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DLH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

