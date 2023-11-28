Cove Street Capital LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 86.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,740,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,220,981. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average of $56.63. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $99.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,824 shares of company stock valued at $738,057. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

