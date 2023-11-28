Cove Street Capital LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Cove Street Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 10.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,674,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,808,000 after buying an additional 1,140,696 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $666,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 16.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 8.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 263,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,095 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

RRX traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.03. The company had a trading volume of 100,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -646.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $97.18 and a 12-month high of $166.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.04.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -777.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RRX shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore D. Crandall bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.77 per share, with a total value of $201,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,479.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

