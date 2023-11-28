Cove Street Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Cove Street Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 374.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total value of $426,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Stock Down 1.1 %

Littelfuse stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.53. The company had a trading volume of 17,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,541. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.16 and a 1 year high of $309.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.87 and a 200 day moving average of $259.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $607.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.80 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.