Cove Street Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 144,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Motorcar Parts of America as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 14.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Trussler acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

MPAA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,790. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $190.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

