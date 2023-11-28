Cove Street Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 148,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,112,000. Climb Global Solutions accounts for 2.2% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 3.25% of Climb Global Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $18,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $10,726,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Climb Global Solutions by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,347,000 after buying an additional 165,909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $8,373,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $7,485,000. Institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CLMB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.45. 1,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,943. The company has a market cap of $217.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average is $45.34.

Climb Global Solutions Dividend Announcement

Climb Global Solutions ( NASDAQ:CLMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $78.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.41 million. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Climb Global Solutions from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Insider Activity at Climb Global Solutions

In related news, VP Vito Legrottaglie sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $159,222.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,185.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Climb Global Solutions Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

