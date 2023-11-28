Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Cove Street Capital LLC decreased its position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,321,000 after acquiring an additional 203,538 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 10.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 224,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jonestrading decreased their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CTO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.89. 19,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,038. The company has a market cap of $383.23 million, a PE ratio of -39.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $21.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently -353.48%.

Insider Activity at CTO Realty Growth

In related news, CEO John P. Albright bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 542,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,299.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.