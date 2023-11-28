Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 5,744 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Cove Street Capital LLC lowered its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,744 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after buying an additional 68,129 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,003,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. Institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.79. The stock had a trading volume of 270,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,101. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on LSXMA

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.