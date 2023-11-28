Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 82,738 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Cove Street Capital LLC lessened its stake in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 82,738 shares during the quarter. InfuSystem makes up about 1.4% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 2.23% of InfuSystem worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INFU. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the second quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in InfuSystem by 3,895.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in InfuSystem by 31.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in InfuSystem by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in InfuSystem in the second quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

In other InfuSystem news, Director R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 12,500 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $229,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. 6,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,910. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $210.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.31 and a beta of 1.26.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on InfuSystem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

