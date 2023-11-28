Cove Street Capital LLC Trims Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cove Street Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 93,630.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,855,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,932,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56,794,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,531 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,519,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,617,000 after acquiring an additional 598,348 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,497,000 after acquiring an additional 521,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $52.25. 470,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,141. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $134.38. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.48.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.94.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

