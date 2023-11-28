Cove Street Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Cove Street Capital LLC decreased its stake in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,126 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 140,480 shares during the quarter. Hallador Energy makes up 1.3% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 1.47% of Hallador Energy worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 384,300.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 22,237.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,031 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HNRG shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Hallador Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Hallador Energy Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 73,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,759. The stock has a market cap of $415.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.71. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $15.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.77 million during the quarter. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 12.74%.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

