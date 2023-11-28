Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,826,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,652 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.28% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $372,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 22,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. William Blair cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,333,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,776,456. The company has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average of $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

