Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,998 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.50% of MercadoLibre worth $298,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,706.07.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $14.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,584.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,312.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1,278.29. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $815.85 and a 52-week high of $1,608.95.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

