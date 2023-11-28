Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,386,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,775 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $430,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.28. 1,027,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,107,851. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.39 and its 200-day moving average is $165.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.