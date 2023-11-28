Credit Suisse AG Has $242.55 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,860,559 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 58,153 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $242,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.

TJX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.15. 1,224,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,023,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.28.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

