Credit Suisse AG Has $245.85 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 999,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.20% of Caterpillar worth $245,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CAT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.09. 869,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,380. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $293.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.26. The stock has a market cap of $125.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.80.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

