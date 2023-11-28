Credit Suisse AG Has $325.14 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,918 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 17,518 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Costco Wholesale worth $325,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.43.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $594.26. 440,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $599.94. The company has a market cap of $263.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $567.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $546.82.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

