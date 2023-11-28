Credit Suisse AG Has $336.39 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,140,129 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 179,574 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Walmart worth $336,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.63. 3,416,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,020,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.14 and its 200 day moving average is $158.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total value of $40,776,168.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,830,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,035,237,154.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total transaction of $40,776,168.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,830,892 shares in the company, valued at $36,035,237,154.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,223,489 shares of company stock worth $346,566,109. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

