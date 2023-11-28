Credit Suisse AG Has $403.80 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,997,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.17% of AbbVie worth $403,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $1,644,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,749,269,000 after acquiring an additional 440,286 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 51,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 81.8% in the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.69.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,837,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,477,613. The firm has a market cap of $245.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

