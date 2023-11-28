Credit Suisse AG Purchases 211,646 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,829,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,646 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.25% of Danaher worth $439,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $116,809,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 4,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,200,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Danaher by 4.9% in the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Raymond James cut their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Danaher Trading Down 0.4 %

Danaher stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $219.19. 711,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,026. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.91 and its 200-day moving average is $233.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

