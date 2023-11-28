Credit Suisse AG Sells 137,696 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,124,040 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 137,696 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of Credit Suisse AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.22% of Visa worth $979,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Visa by 666.7% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE V traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $252.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,297. The company has a market capitalization of $470.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.13 and a 52 week high of $254.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.19.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,111 shares of company stock worth $21,646,241 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

