Credit Suisse AG Sells 210,503 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,715,536 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 210,503 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.20% of Applied Materials worth $247,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,375,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,896 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 53.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,846,000 after purchasing an additional 282,300 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.3% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.0% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.84.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,580,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,962,304. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.68 and a 1-year high of $157.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.