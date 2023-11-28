Credit Suisse AG Sells 376,951 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,842,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 376,951 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $330,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 80,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,876,000 after acquiring an additional 42,921 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.79. The company had a trading volume of 801,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $127.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Bank of America reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

