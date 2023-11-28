Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Down 4.9%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.38 and last traded at $18.38. 1,229,449 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,013,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59.

In other Credo Technology Group news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $210,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,942,421 shares in the company, valued at $55,312,166.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $105,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 274,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,707. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $210,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,942,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,312,166.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,815 shares of company stock worth $4,778,193 over the last ninety days. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,625,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,921,000 after acquiring an additional 161,917 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 17.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 263.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,322,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,087 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

