Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Crescent Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 75.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.9%.
Crescent Capital BDC Stock Up 0.1 %
CCAP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.64. 15,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,893. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $616.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.
