Crestview Partners II GP L.P. Has $57.43 Million Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Crestview Partners II GP L.P. boosted its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,908,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the quarter. Camping World accounts for approximately 8.6% of Crestview Partners II GP L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. owned approximately 2.27% of Camping World worth $57,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the second quarter valued at $404,000. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 44,769 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWH shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Camping World from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Camping World from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Camping World from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Camping World from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camping World in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

Camping World Stock Performance

CWH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,401. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.87 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $32.88.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. Camping World had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Profile

(Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.