Crestview Partners II GP L.P. Trims Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Crestview Partners II GP L.P. lessened its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,257,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,143,427 shares during the period. Victory Capital accounts for 86.6% of Crestview Partners II GP L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. owned approximately 27.30% of Victory Capital worth $575,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,471,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,162 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 821,522 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 352.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 566,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,160,000 after purchasing an additional 430,131 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,130,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,650,000 after purchasing an additional 389,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VCTR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of VCTR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.60. 413,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.32. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $209.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.49 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

