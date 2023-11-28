Crestview Partners III GP L.P. Has $266.12 Million Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Crestview Partners III GP L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,530,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,461 shares during the period. WideOpenWest makes up about 57.8% of Crestview Partners III GP L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. owned 37.68% of WideOpenWest worth $266,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in WideOpenWest by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in WideOpenWest by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in WideOpenWest by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of WideOpenWest from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Transactions at WideOpenWest

In related news, CTO Henry Hryckiewicz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 193,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,358.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,360 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WideOpenWest Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WOW traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.25. 251,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,490. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $355.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.71.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.43 million. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

WideOpenWest Profile

(Free Report)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.