Crestview Partners III GP L.P. Takes $156.89 Million Position in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Crestview Partners III GP L.P. bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,493,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,892,000. Fidelis Insurance makes up approximately 34.1% of Crestview Partners III GP L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. owned 9.75% of Fidelis Insurance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter worth $396,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter worth about $795,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter worth about $1,706,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FIHL traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,966. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on FIHL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelis Insurance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Fidelis Insurance Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

