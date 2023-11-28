Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Trading 2.3% Higher

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.26 and last traded at $9.26. 24,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 154,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $530.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $346.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRESY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 879.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 10.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

