Critical Comparison: AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) and Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) and AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Village Farms International and AquaBounty Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Farms International -20.88% -4.63% -3.09% AquaBounty Technologies -1,063.38% -13.81% -12.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Village Farms International and AquaBounty Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Farms International 0 1 4 0 2.80 AquaBounty Technologies 0 3 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Village Farms International currently has a consensus price target of $2.73, suggesting a potential upside of 233.95%. AquaBounty Technologies has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,006.19%. Given AquaBounty Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AquaBounty Technologies is more favorable than Village Farms International.

12.4% of Village Farms International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of AquaBounty Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Village Farms International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of AquaBounty Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Village Farms International and AquaBounty Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Farms International $293.57 million 0.31 -$101.15 million ($0.62) -1.32 AquaBounty Technologies $3.14 million 2.77 -$22.16 million ($7.00) -0.32

AquaBounty Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Village Farms International. Village Farms International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AquaBounty Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Village Farms International has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AquaBounty Technologies has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Village Farms International beats AquaBounty Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications. It markets and distributes its products under the Village Farms brand name to retail supermarkets and fresh food distribution companies, as well as products produced under exclusive arrangements with other greenhouse producers. The company was formerly known as Village Farms Canada Inc. and changed its name to Village Farms International, Inc. in December 2009. Village Farms International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. The company also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.

