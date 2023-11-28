Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.22

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.23, with a volume of 239102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRE. Industrial Alliance Securities decreased their price objective on Critical Elements Lithium from C$5.00 to C$4.30 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Critical Elements Lithium from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Critical Elements Lithium from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.68. The company has a market cap of C$267.87 million, a P/E ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

