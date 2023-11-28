CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Holdings Boosted by Avalon Global Asset Management LLC

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for about 4.5% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $12,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.3 %

CrowdStrike stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,860,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,107. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $214.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -517.98, a PEG ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.07.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,083 shares of company stock worth $26,680,472 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $167.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.62.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

