CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.81-0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $836.6-840.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $836.77 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $198.62.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $2.28 on Tuesday, hitting $212.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,961,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,293. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.70 and its 200 day moving average is $163.07. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of -517.98, a P/E/G ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $214.71.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $3,000,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 852,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,640,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,144,000 after acquiring an additional 255,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,322,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,280,000 after acquiring an additional 127,620 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,170,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,785,000 after acquiring an additional 91,307 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

