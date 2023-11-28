CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Short Interest Update

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,200 shares, a growth of 873.1% from the October 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of CSPCY traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.57. 28,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,936. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.20. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a twelve month low of C$2.63 and a twelve month high of C$5.20.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile
