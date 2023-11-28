CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Short Interest Update

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,200 shares, a growth of 873.1% from the October 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of CSPCY traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.57. 28,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,936. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.20. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a twelve month low of C$2.63 and a twelve month high of C$5.20.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

