CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Stock Price Down 25%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 267,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 367,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29.

CubicFarm Systems Corp., a local chain agricultural technology company, develops and sells food and livestock feed technologies for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed.

