CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Down 3.3%

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.55 and last traded at $66.55. 61,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 73,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.59. The company has a market capitalization of $718.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.42.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 69.87% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $130.59 million during the quarter.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 124.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 8.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Stories

