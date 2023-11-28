CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.59.

A number of analysts have commented on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $68.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 421.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 563,907 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,372,000 after purchasing an additional 455,868 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 409,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,771 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,184,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.