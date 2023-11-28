CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Position Lessened by Mirova

Mirova lowered its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $55,479,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,135,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,070,000 after acquiring an additional 196,627 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,815,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,857,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,206,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,507,000 after buying an additional 132,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.56. 457,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,567. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $113.19 and a one year high of $196.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -82.07 and a beta of 0.99.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.41.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

