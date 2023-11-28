Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.53. 466,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,590,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DADA. CLSA began coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.30 to $4.78 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Dada Nexus Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus

The firm has a market cap of $927.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

