Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.53. 466,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,590,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on DADA. CLSA began coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.30 to $4.78 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.89.
Dada Nexus Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.
Dada Nexus Company Profile
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
