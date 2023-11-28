Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Short Interest Up 5,300.0% in November

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 5,300.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:DSEEY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.41. 1,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Daiwa Securities Group has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $6.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

