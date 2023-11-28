Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Trading Down 2.7%

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.41 and last traded at $11.44. Approximately 224,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 368,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Daktronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Daktronics Stock Down 4.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $515.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Daktronics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $232.53 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 22,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $212,677.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,967.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 22,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $212,677.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,967.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $113,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 208,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,558.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,750 shares of company stock valued at $333,634. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daktronics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAKT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Daktronics by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,426,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,985 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Daktronics by 354.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 516,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Daktronics by 94.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 384,733 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Daktronics by 127.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 662,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 371,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Daktronics by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after buying an additional 368,099 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

