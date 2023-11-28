Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after buying an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Danaher by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,221,386,000 after purchasing an additional 559,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,057,164,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $220.34. 625,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,749. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.54.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

