Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stake Reduced by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd cut its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,745,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after acquiring an additional 455,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $396,532,000 after acquiring an additional 54,085 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.2 %

DRI stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.41. 116,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,174. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.90 and a 52-week high of $173.06. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.58 and its 200-day moving average is $155.82.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

