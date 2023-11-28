Darelle Online Solutions (CVE:DAR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Darelle Online Solutions Inc. (CVE:DAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$368,550.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.68.

Darelle Online Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online raffle lottery system to charities in British Columbia. Its online raffle program enables charitable and nonprofit organizations to create, sell, deliver, and manage their raffle tickets and 50/50 draws through online. Darelle Online Solutions Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

