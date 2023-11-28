Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Mirova

Mirova cut its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,258 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients comprises about 0.6% of Mirova’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mirova’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Robert W. Day acquired 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.77 per share, with a total value of $81,451.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,156.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Robert W. Day acquired 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.77 per share, with a total value of $81,451.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,156.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604 and sold 125,665 shares valued at $7,846,395. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 0.0 %

DAR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.77. 854,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.34. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $73.25.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Darling Ingredients

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.