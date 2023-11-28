Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.59

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.59 and last traded at $47.02, with a volume of 28127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.69.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DASTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dassault Systèmes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dassault Systèmes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.44.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 102,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 40,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for mechanical and electronic printed circuit board design solutions, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

