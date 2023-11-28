Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Trading Down 20%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report) shares fell 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 831,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 596,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Datametrex AI Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.

About Datametrex AI

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

