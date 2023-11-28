David M. Maura Purchases 20,000 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Stock

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) CEO David M. Maura bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.41 per share, with a total value of $1,328,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 744,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,006.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPB traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.89. 1,147,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,043. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.51.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.33. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 61.72%. The business had revenue of $740.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.76%.

SPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Spectrum Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

